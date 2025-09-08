New Chapter, Same Book

Aviation has always been about more than machines, and flight about more than departures and arrivals. It’s one of very few industries I think might accurately be described best as an actual community.

It was that aviation community, after all, that brought me into the flying fold to begin with. Stories of military aviation from my grandfather. A first flight with a family friend and FBO manager as a small child. A first time at the controls of a Piper Cub during a Boy Scout camping trip. Conversations with pilots who graciously let a nosey high school kid poke around their airplanes at the local field. Flight lessons a little later in life with a retired Braniff pilot through a local flying club. The joy of sharing my own love for aviation with high school kids through a district aviation program. Not to mention the even greater joy of sharing it with my own daughters. This list, of course, doesn’t end there.

This community is one made up of pilots and mechanics, controllers and designers, small children dreaming of entering the cockpit, and old men and women yearning to return once more.

This community is who AVweb was, is, and always will be for. It is a hub for the news, insights and perspectives that matter to pilots, industry professionals, and aviation enthusiasts. This mission has not changed.

What You Can Expect

Today, I begin my first full week as AVweb’s new Lead Editor, and I’m honored to help carry this mission forward into a new chapter. Thank you for both your concern and support for AVweb over the last month; while there is still much to be done, I am excited to turn the page together.

My editorial focus will remain true to AVweb’s long-standing strengths: accurate and timely reporting, practical resources, and clear commentary. Over the course of my first few months, I want to emphasize my focus on a few important areas.

Depth and context – Aviation news does not exist in a vacuum. Whether we’re covering regulatory changes, emerging technologies, or matters of safety, AVweb will continue providing not only the facts, but also the bigger picture, including wider contexts and deeper implications. Community voices – A primary focus right now is on drawing in additional contributors with seasoned yet fresh voices from across the industry. The aim is to provide you with greater depth informed by broader perspectives from across the aviation landscape. And if you have something to share, by all means, please reach out. Future horizons – From new fuels to electric propulsion, drones to GA powered lift, and autonomous flight in the manned national airspace system, the future of aviation looks different every day. We’ll cover these developments critically in order to separate the hype from the genuine as you prepare for tomorrow’s aviation landscape.

Continuing the Journey

Aviation is timeless, yet ever-changing. More often than not, so long as I pause to appreciate what I’m doing, the thrill of flight feels the same today as it did during my first solo. The pure enthusiasm I’ve witnessed as I’ve helped high school kids learn the ropes in aviation for the first time is somehow the very same sort of enthusiasm I heard in my grandfather’s voice as he reminisced about his time at the controls some 40 or more years before.

Though technologies evolve, regulations change, and the industry shifts, it has been my experience that something at the core of what makes us all “aviation people” is steadfast. I know that describes AVweb’s readers, and I can promise you that it describes me, too.

My goal as Lead Editor is to honor that duality—celebrating what’s enduring while helping readers navigate what’s emerging.

Above all, AVweb remains your publication. I look forward to your feedback, your insights, and your passion for aviation. Together, we’ll keep AVweb not just current, but vital.

Blue skies,

Matt Ryan

Lead Editor, AVweb