ATP Alumni Step In to Support Displaced Spirit Pilots

A new pilot support effort is taking shape following Spirit Airlines’ shutdown, with ATP Flight School activating its alumni network to help former Spirit pilots transition back into airline jobs.

The initiative, announced Thursday, focuses on connecting affected pilots with career resources, interview preparation, and hiring opportunities across the airline industry.

Under the program, ATP says eligible alumni—including pilots impacted through Spirit’s training and hiring pipeline relationships—will receive sponsored interview coaching, resume support, and expedited access to airline recruiting events. The school also plans to prioritize these pilots for upcoming career fairs and hiring conferences attended by regional and major carriers.

Ashley Pillon, director of airline and corporate partnerships at ATP Flight School, said, “We’re proud to make this investment in the careers of those Spirit pilots who were impacted. With pilot hiring still at strong levels, we look forward to seeing these alumni thrive in new opportunities and advance in their careers at new airlines.”

The effort comes as the industry continues to absorb the fallout from Spirit’s closure, which left a large number of pilots suddenly furloughed or out of work and added pressure to an already competitive airline hiring environment. Many of those affected hold Part 121 experience or Airbus A320-family qualifications, making them strong candidates for other operators, but competition for available slots remains tight.

ATP, which operates one of the largest airline pilot training pipelines in the U.S., says its alumni network is intended to provide long-term career support beyond initial training, particularly during industry disruptions. The school has longstanding relationships with airline recruiters and regularly hosts hiring events aimed at placing graduates into regional and major airline cockpits.

While hiring demand continues across much of the industry, competition for entry-level and transition slots has tightened compared to the post-pandemic hiring surge.