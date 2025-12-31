Op Ed: The ‘Tortured Path’ of Unleaded Avgas

I have been following the tortured path of Unleaded Aviation Fuel development, and I feel that this is a classic example of: “Those who fail to learn from History are condemned to repeat it.”

In my humble opinion, the requirement that unleaded aviation gasoline be “backwards compatible” with leaded aviation gasoline is proving to be both unworkable and the biggest barrier to adopting unleaded aviation gasoline. I’m not the only one who thinks so. Some in the petroleum industry tasked with meeting the compatibility requirements have stated publicly that backward compatibility is an impossible goal, and that the goal of backward compatibility should be abandoned.

History is instructive and provides a path forward in the example set by the EPA for the auto industry. When the EPA mandated unleaded gasoline for all new cars, starting with the 1975 model year, they didn’t impose a backwards compatibility requirement that the fuel be compatible with existing cars. Instead, they permitted the continued sale of leaded gasoline, right alongside the new unleaded fuel. New cars were fitted with a restrictor in the filler pipe to prevent mis-fueling with leaded gasoline, and the unleaded gasoline pumps used a smaller fill nozzle, to fit the new restricted filler necks. The older cars continued to use leaded gasoline as they always had, until leaded gasoline was finally banned completely, seventeen (17) years later, in 1992.

When leaded gasoline was finally banned completely, drivers of older cars had three (3) options.

They could buy a lead additive at the local auto parts store and add it to the gasoline tank at every fill up. Inconvenient and expensive, but necessary to prevent engine damage.

They could rebuild the engine to be compatible with the unleaded fuel, by replacing the valve guides and valve seats with hardened equivalents during a “valve job”. Also expansive and inconvenient, but a much easier pill to swallow, since the overhaul only needed to be done once, and the the conversion to unleaded fuel compatible parts could be done as part of a necessary engine overhaul for almost no extra cost over the basic overhaul.

Or, they could replace the original engine with a brand-new “crate” engine from the original manufacturer of the car. Also expensive, but again, only needing to be done once, and the new engine could be bigger and more powerful than the original engine being replaced, so there’s that.

So let’s ditch the backwards compatibility requirement and get this show on the road. I would, however, require that any replacement or overhauled engine be made compatible with the lead-free fuel, to receive an airworthiness certificate, to speed the process of retiring leaded aviation gasoline for good! A newly rebuilt engine installed in an airplane could have the airplane be fitted with the restrictor plate in the fuel filler neck(s) of the airplane’s fuel tanks, and a decal placed around the fuel filler cap(s) withe words “Unleaded Fuel Only”, just like it would be applied to new airplanes that meet the new rules, or have been placed on all cars manufactured and sold in the United States since the 1975 model year (September, 1974).

The much smaller installed base of aviation engines compared to automobiles should make this process go much faster than the seventeen years it took to purge leaded gasoline from the nation’s automotive fuel supply.

So stop dithering, and “Git’er done!” Our lungs and nervous systems will thank you for it!

Sincerely,

Mr. Robert G. Atkinson, Jr.