Cessna 150, Police Helicopter Collide in Pennsylvania

A Cessna 150 pilot was killed Wednesday evening after the airplane struck a Pennsylvania State Police Bell 407 during a training exercise at Carlisle Airport in central Pennsylvania. Two state police crew members aboard the helicopter survived the accident and were hospitalized.

According to a preliminary account from Pennsylvania State Police, the helicopter was hovering several feet above a grassy area next to the runway at about 6:52 p.m. when the Cessna 150 approached for landing. Acting Commissioner Col. George Bivens said the airplane veered to the right near the runway and struck the rear of the helicopter.

Helicopter Crew Escapes

“The pilots would not have been able to even see that airplane approaching them,” Bivens told reporters.

The helicopter lost its rotor blades and tail boom during the collision before coming down on its side. Cpl. Bryce Corman and Trooper Jason Mills were initially trapped inside, according to state police. Corman pushed out a window and helped Mills exit the aircraft.

“Tonight could have been much worse,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Hospital officials said both men suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition. The Cessna 150 came down a short distance from the helicopter and broke into multiple pieces. Authorities said they believe the pilot was the airplane’s only occupant.

Investigation Underway

The FAA responded to the airport Wednesday night, and the NTSB arrived overnight to investigate the collision. State police said investigators have obtained video and photographs from the area, and communications on the airport’s CTAF are also expected to be reviewed.

Officials have not determined the cause of the accident.