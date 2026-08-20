Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Cessna 150, Police Helicopter Collide in Pennsylvania

Airplane pilot killed; two state police crew members survived Wednesday evening collision at Carlisle Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cessna 150, Police Helicopter Collide in Pennsylvania
[Credit: Gregory Rooken-Smith | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Cessna 150 collided with a Pennsylvania State Police Bell 407 helicopter during a training exercise at Carlisle Airport.
  • The Cessna pilot was killed, while the two helicopter crew members survived with minor injuries after their aircraft lost its rotor blades and tail boom.
  • The incident occurred when the Cessna veered right near the runway and struck the rear of the hovering helicopter.
  • The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the collision, and the cause has not yet been determined.
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A Cessna 150 pilot was killed Wednesday evening after the airplane struck a Pennsylvania State Police Bell 407 during a training exercise at Carlisle Airport in central Pennsylvania. Two state police crew members aboard the helicopter survived the accident and were hospitalized.

According to a preliminary account from Pennsylvania State Police, the helicopter was hovering several feet above a grassy area next to the runway at about 6:52 p.m. when the Cessna 150 approached for landing. Acting Commissioner Col. George Bivens said the airplane veered to the right near the runway and struck the rear of the helicopter.

Helicopter Crew Escapes

“The pilots would not have been able to even see that airplane approaching them,” Bivens told reporters.

The helicopter lost its rotor blades and tail boom during the collision before coming down on its side. Cpl. Bryce Corman and Trooper Jason Mills were initially trapped inside, according to state police. Corman pushed out a window and helped Mills exit the aircraft.

“Tonight could have been much worse,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Hospital officials said both men suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition. The Cessna 150 came down a short distance from the helicopter and broke into multiple pieces. Authorities said they believe the pilot was the airplane’s only occupant.

Investigation Underway

The FAA responded to the airport Wednesday night, and the NTSB arrived overnight to investigate the collision. State police said investigators have obtained video and photographs from the area, and communications on the airport’s CTAF are also expected to be reviewed.

Officials have not determined the cause of the accident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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