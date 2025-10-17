Aviation News

Hawker Hunter Crashes Off Big Sur Coast

U.S. Navy helicopter recovers pilot following ejection over Pacific waters.

Matt Ryan
Hawker Hunter Big Sur crash
[Credit: ATAC]
Key Takeaways:

  • An Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) Hawker Hunter Mk-58 jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off California's Big Sur coast.
  • The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was recovered by a Navy helicopter, initially reported with a spinal injury but later confirmed uninjured and released from the hospital.
  • Another ATAC Hunter aircraft circled the crash site and assisted with communications until the rescue, with the cause of the incident remaining under investigation.
A Hawker Hunter Mk-58 operated by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) crashed into the Pacific Ocean off California’s Big Sur coast late Wednesday morning. The vintage British-built jet went down about five miles southwest of Big Sur around 11 a.m. after taking off from Oxnard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was recovered from the water by a Navy MH-60 Seahawk search and rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The Coast Guard told KSBW 8 that the pilot was transported to Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto with a reported spinal injury. A coworker later confirmed to the station that the pilot was uninjured and had been released from the hospital.

According to radio communications and flight-tracking data shared on X, another Hunter, using the callsign “ATAC11,” circled the site and worked with nearby civilian aircraft to relay information to air traffic control before the rescue helicopter arrived.

Although details of this particular flight have not yet been made public, ATAC operates a fleet of Hawker Hunters that typically serve as adversary aircraft in U.S. military training. The Mk-58 variant, powered by a Rolls-Royce Avon MK 207 turbine engine producing 10,150 pounds of thrust, was developed in the 1950s. The company describes the type as a “versatile opponent” used in both air-to-air and air-to-surface roles.

The cause of Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

