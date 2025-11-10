Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Hurricane Relief Flight Crashes in Florida

Dive teams search for survivors and wreckage of Jamaica-bound relief flight.

Key Takeaways:

  • A Beechcraft King Air B100 on a hurricane relief flight to Jamaica crashed into a body of water in Coral Springs, Florida, shortly after taking off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
  • Emergency crews, including dive teams, responded to the scene, but were unable to recover large sections of wreckage or locate any victims.
  • The NTSB is investigating the accident, which occurred around 10:15 a.m., with witness reports of a low-flying aircraft and a loud boom, and initial weather noting moderate winds and nearby towering cumulonimbus clouds.
A Beechcraft King Air B100 bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica, on a hurricane relief flight crashed Monday morning into a body of water in the Windsor Bay neighborhood of Coral Springs, Florida. The twin turboprop, built in 1976 and registered to International Air Services Inc. of Carson City, Nevada, went down shortly after 10:15 a.m. Video from WPLG10 showed a damaged fence, debris scattered near a lakeside home, and an oil sheen on the water as multiple fire departments and Broward Sheriff’s Office divers responded to the scene.

Coral Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser told Local 10 that crews received multiple 911 calls from residents reporting a low-flying aircraft followed by a loud boom. Dive teams entered the water but were unable to recover large sections of wreckage or locate any victims, Moser said.

ADS-B data appears to show that the aircraft took off on its relief flight from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 10:14 a.m., just one minute before the crash. Local METAR data from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Pompano Beach airports around the time of the crash indicated moderate winds and cloud ceilings around 2,000 feet or higher. Boca Raton’s reports noted nearby towering cumulonimbus clouds around the time of the crash.

The NTSB confirmed that it is investigating the accident.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

