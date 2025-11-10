Hurricane Relief Flight Crashes in Florida

A Beechcraft King Air B100 bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica, on a hurricane relief flight crashed Monday morning into a body of water in the Windsor Bay neighborhood of Coral Springs, Florida. The twin turboprop, built in 1976 and registered to International Air Services Inc. of Carson City, Nevada, went down shortly after 10:15 a.m. Video from WPLG10 showed a damaged fence, debris scattered near a lakeside home, and an oil sheen on the water as multiple fire departments and Broward Sheriff’s Office divers responded to the scene.

Coral Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser told Local 10 that crews received multiple 911 calls from residents reporting a low-flying aircraft followed by a loud boom. Dive teams entered the water but were unable to recover large sections of wreckage or locate any victims, Moser said.

ADS-B data appears to show that the aircraft took off on its relief flight from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 10:14 a.m., just one minute before the crash. Local METAR data from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Pompano Beach airports around the time of the crash indicated moderate winds and cloud ceilings around 2,000 feet or higher. Boca Raton’s reports noted nearby towering cumulonimbus clouds around the time of the crash.

The NTSB confirmed that it is investigating the accident.