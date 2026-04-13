Sen. Tim Sheehy Makes Emergency Landing In Montana

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., made an emergency landing Friday in a private field near Ennis, Montana, after the aircraft he was piloting experienced an engine failure. The local sheriff’s office said the privately operated airplane, which has yet to be publicly identified, had two people on board when it landed in Madison County, and both occupants exited safely with no injuries reported.

According to Sheehy chief of staff Mike Berg, the senator was conducting “a routine flight training exercise which he completes twice a year” when “the aircraft experienced a mechanical engine failure.”

Berg said Sheehy and the other pilot made an emergency landing in a field and that neither pilot was injured.

According to his Senate website, Sheehy is a commercial pilot and CFI. Before becoming a senator, Sheehy also founded Bridger Aerospace and flew for over a decade as a carded Air Attack and Water Bomber pilot across the American West.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders secured the area quickly and contained a minor fuel leak. The office added that there was no ongoing risk to public safety.