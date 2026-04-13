Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Sen. Tim Sheehy Makes Emergency Landing In Montana

Sheriff’s office says no injuries were reported after engine failure forced a landing near Ennis.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Sen. Tim Sheehy Makes Emergency Landing In Montana
[Credit: Official U.S. Senate photo by Ryan Donnell]
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Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy made an emergency landing in a private field near Ennis, Montana, after the aircraft he was piloting experienced an engine failure during a routine flight training exercise.
  • Sheehy and the other pilot on board exited the plane safely, with no injuries reported.
  • First responders quickly secured the area, contained a minor fuel leak, and confirmed there was no ongoing risk to public safety.
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U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., made an emergency landing Friday in a private field near Ennis, Montana, after the aircraft he was piloting experienced an engine failure. The local sheriff’s office said the privately operated airplane, which has yet to be publicly identified, had two people on board when it landed in Madison County, and both occupants exited safely with no injuries reported.

According to Sheehy chief of staff Mike Berg, the senator was conducting “a routine flight training exercise which he completes twice a year” when “the aircraft experienced a mechanical engine failure.”

Berg said Sheehy and the other pilot made an emergency landing in a field and that neither pilot was injured.

According to his Senate website, Sheehy is a commercial pilot and CFI. Before becoming a senator, Sheehy also founded Bridger Aerospace and flew for over a decade as a carded Air Attack and Water Bomber pilot across the American West.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders secured the area quickly and contained a minor fuel leak. The office added that there was no ongoing risk to public safety.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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