Accidents/NTSB

Three Fatally Injured In Maryland PA-28 Accident

The aircraft impacted wooded terrain near a Bowie neighborhood during an apparent training flight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Three Fatally Injured In Maryland PA-28 Accident
A representative PA-28 on final. [Credit: davidphotography.ca | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Three men sustained fatal injuries in a Piper PA-28-181 Archer II aircraft accident near Bowie, Maryland, on Saturday night.
  • The 1976 Piper, owned by Washington International Flight Academy LLC, departed Ocean City, New Jersey, en route to Montgomery County Airpark and was believed to be on a training flight.
  • The wreckage was located in a wooded area early Sunday morning following an iPhone crash alert, and the NTSB and FAA are investigating the incident.
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Three men sustained fatal injuries Saturday night in an aircraft accident involving a Piper PA-28-181 Archer II near Bowie, Maryland.

The aircraft was a 1976 Piper PA-28-181. According to Maryland State Police, the Piper departed Ocean City Municipal Airport in New Jersey and was en route to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police said the aircraft was believed to be associated with a Montgomery County flight school and may have been operating on a training flight. FAA records identified the owner as Washington International Flight Academy LLC.

Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications received an iPhone crash alert at about 11:53 p.m., police said. Local and state agencies began an air and ground search and located the wreckage at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area, and the accident site was found near a townhome community and a playground. No ground injuries were reported.

The aircraft was destroyed and the NTSB and FAA are investigating.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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