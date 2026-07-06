Garmin Pilot Brings Flight Planning, SmartCharts Changes

Garmin announced a Garmin Pilot update for Apple devices Monday that includes a redesigned flight planning section, added SmartCharts availability and changes aimed at pilots flying the FISK VFR Arrival to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. According to Garmin, the update replaces the app’s previous Trip Planning page and adds changes to SmartCharts and Garmin navigation database products tied to the Oshkosh arrival.

New Flights Page

“Garmin Pilot continues to evolve with innovative tools that help pilots plan and fly with greater confidence,” Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales, marketing, programs and support, said. “The redesigned Flights page delivers a more intuitive flight planning experience with integrated routing, weight and balance, and fuel planning tools. The highly requested expansion of SmartCharts brings this simple, dynamic charting solution to more pilots flying in North America. And as thousands of pilots prepare to fly to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, we’re pleased to once again support them with the FISK arrival procedure in Garmin Pilot, SmartCharts and our navigation databases now with additional refinements including landing dots depicted on the runways and additional clarity on the SmartCharts procedure with enhanced labeling.”

The new Flights page serves as the primary planning area in Garmin Pilot and brings route planning, weight and balance, fuel planning and briefing functions into one location. Garmin said the page also aligns the planning experience between Garmin Pilot Web and the Apple mobile app. New quickset cards allow users to enter weight and balance and fuel information and expand those cards for more detail.

SmartCharts Expansion

Garmin said SmartCharts will be available in Canada and Mexico in August for Garmin Pilot Premium users, expanding beyond its initial availability in the U.S. and Bahamas. The company said pilots using SmartCharts in Canada and Mexico will also have access to a continuous descent final approach path shown in the vertical profile view.

Cold weather adjustments will also be available for Canadian and U.S. airports, according to Garmin.

SmartCharts is included in Garmin Pilot Premium subscriptions for pilots operating in the U.S., Canada or Latin America regions, and Garmin also offers a Worldwide subscription option.

Oshkosh FISK Arrival

Garmin is also adding AirVenture-related changes to the FISK VFR Arrival in Garmin Pilot, SmartCharts and its navigation database. The SmartCharts procedure now includes additional labels, while the Oshkosh airport diagram adds the colored runway dots and squares used by ATC.

Garmin said the notes section has been revised and the SmartCharts procedure links to the arrival page in the AirVenture NOTAM.

Beginning July 9, as part of the July database update cycle, users can load the FISK procedure as an arrival in Garmin avionics to provide lateral guidance along the route while maintaining visual awareness for traffic and waypoints.