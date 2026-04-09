EAA Aviation Foundation Awards 127 Scholarships for 2025-26

The EAA Aviation Foundation said Thursday that it has awarded 127 scholarships during its 2025-26 cycle, worth more than $800,000 for students pursuing aviation-related goals. According to EAA, the awards are divided between flight training scholarships and post-secondary scholarships, and recipients use the funding for a variety of pursuits, including private pilot training, sport pilot certificates, and additional ratings and endorsements. Some of the organization’s scholarships are also applied to college and trade school programs.

Scholarship applicants are considered through a single application process and are reviewed based on criteria including aviation involvement, extracurricular participation and volunteer work. EAA also said preference is given in some cases to members of the association or local chapters.

“Over the past three years, the EAA Aviation Foundation has tripled the number of scholarships we are able to award to students,” Rebecca Greskoviak, EAA’s scholarship and fund stewardship coordinator, said. “We are grateful for our donors who contribute to our goal of helping more students achieve their aviation dreams.”

In addition to the scholarships, EAA said it will award more than 50 camperships for its Air Academy Camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this summer, helping offset tuition costs for the multiday aviation camps.