Flight Training

EAA Aviation Foundation Awards 127 Scholarships for 2025-26

Flight training and post-secondary awards total more than $800,000.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
EAA Aviation Foundation Awards 127 Scholarships for 2025-26
[Credit: Max Delitsyn | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The EAA Aviation Foundation has awarded 127 scholarships totaling over $800,000 for its 2025-26 cycle to students pursuing aviation-related goals.
  • These scholarships are utilized for various pursuits, including flight training (e.g., private pilot, sport pilot certificates) and college or trade school programs.
  • The number of scholarships awarded has tripled over the past three years, supported by donor contributions.
  • In addition to scholarships, EAA will provide over 50 "camperships" for its Air Academy Camp in Oshkosh this summer.
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The EAA Aviation Foundation said Thursday that it has awarded 127 scholarships during its 2025-26 cycle, worth more than $800,000 for students pursuing aviation-related goals. According to EAA, the awards are divided between flight training scholarships and post-secondary scholarships, and recipients use the funding for a variety of pursuits, including private pilot training, sport pilot certificates, and additional ratings and endorsements. Some of the organization’s scholarships are also applied to college and trade school programs.

Scholarship applicants are considered through a single application process and are reviewed based on criteria including aviation involvement, extracurricular participation and volunteer work. EAA also said preference is given in some cases to members of the association or local chapters.

“Over the past three years, the EAA Aviation Foundation has tripled the number of scholarships we are able to award to students,” Rebecca Greskoviak, EAA’s scholarship and fund stewardship coordinator, said. “We are grateful for our donors who contribute to our goal of helping more students achieve their aviation dreams.”

In addition to the scholarships, EAA said it will award more than 50 camperships for its Air Academy Camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this summer, helping offset tuition costs for the multiday aviation camps.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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