FAA Releases Part 141 Modernization Proposal

The FAA has released a new report outlining a broad proposed rewrite of how Part 141 flight schools would operate. This proposal would shift the current system away from a model built largely around local office approvals and prescriptive requirements toward one centered on standardized oversight, data reporting and performance-based compliance.

Submitted by the National Flight Training Alliance with industry representatives and subject matter experts, the March 31 document follows a year of public meetings and is intended to help guide possible future policy changes or rulemaking.

Under the recommendations, one of the biggest changes would be moving much of Part 141 oversight out of individual Flight Standards District Offices and into a centralized FAA management office. That office would handle initial certification, amendments, examining authority applications and national standardization, while still delegating some inspections locally.

The report says the current model can produce uneven interpretations from one district to another, slower approval timelines and added difficulty for schools trying to expand or update training programs.

It also calls for replacing periodic recertification and static pass-rate benchmarks with a system based more on continuous monitoring, school performance data and documented quality controls.

More authority for schools, more structure for oversight

The report would also change how schools manage their own operations. It recommends giving chief instructors more authority to make routine revisions and personnel appointments without waiting for repeated FAA signoff each time. Instead, schools would make those changes and report them through the FAA’s oversight system.

It would also move more school documentation into a single Pilot Training Management Manual and use the FAA’s Safety Assurance System as the main repository for operational specifications. At the same time, the proposal would add formal Safety Management Systems and Quality Management Systems to the Part 141 environment, with schools expected to document how those systems work and show evidence that they are producing measurable results.

Another major change would affect examining authority and training devices. Under the current model, practical test pass-rate thresholds play a major role in whether a Part 141 school can obtain or maintain examining authority. The report recommends moving away from that approach and instead evaluating whether a school has a functioning quality system, standardized instructor training and reliable internal testing procedures.

It further calls for chief and check instructors to be trained and managed more like designated pilot examiners. This includes adding recurrent standardization training and making examining authority a privilege tied to continued performance rather than fixed numerical benchmarks alone.

The report also calls for more credit for flight simulation training devices, recognition of extended reality tools and creation of an enhanced advanced aviation training device category.

In addition, it proposes revising the appendices that govern approved courses, including updates tied to current Airman Certification Standards and new pathways for combined or reduced-time courses when schools can show equivalent safety and training outcomes.

Long-running framework faces broader review

The effort comes in an effort to update a regulatory structure that still traces much of its foundation to older rules, even as training demand, aircraft technology and instructional tools have changed. Part 141 remains the FAA’s framework for certificated schools, though a large share of flight training still takes place outside of Part 141 schools, instead training directly to meet Part 61 standards.

The FAA is continuing to take public input on the issue following two virtual meetings held March 10 and March 11. Written comments open through April 10. That feedback is expected to help shape a findings report later this year as the agency considers what parts of the modernization package may move forward.