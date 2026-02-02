FAA Invites Public Engagement on Part 141 Overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration has opened a new phase of public engagement as it moves toward updating Part 141, the section of federal regulations governing certificated flight schools. Much of Part 141 traces its origins to early pilot training standards developed when aviation technology, airspace structure and training demand were significantly different than they are today.

FAA materials note that while limited revisions have been made over the years, the last major update occurred in 1997, before the widespread adoption of GPS navigation, electronic flight bags and advanced simulation in training environments.

According to the agency, the modernization effort is intended to examine how relevant flight school certification, oversight and examining authority can better align with current industry conditions and future flight training needs. FAA and industry participants have cited challenges related to training efficiency, access to designated pilot examiners and the limited share of flight training conducted under Part 141 compared to Part 61. Only a small percentage of certificated Part 141 schools currently hold examining authority, while the majority of private pilot training continues to occur outside the Part 141 framework.

The initiative has been developed in collaboration with the National Flight Training Alliance, which the FAA selected to serve as the industry lead following the passage of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act. Work began in late 2024 with a series of in-person and virtual meetings designed to collect input from flight schools, instructors and other stakeholders.

Goals include reviewing certification processes, incorporating evolving training methods and evaluating how regulatory structures affect safety oversight and training capacity.

As part of the current phase, the FAA will hold two virtual public meetings on March 10 and March 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. Written comments will also be accepted through April 10, 2026.

The FAA has said feedback from these meetings and submissions will inform a findings report expected later this year, which could guide future policy changes or rulemaking related to Part 141 pilot schools.