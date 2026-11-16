An updated analysis of published flight training rates estimates the cost of earning a private pilot certificate at $18,025, down $232 from a September estimate. PilotBound’s Nov. 16 report expands its dataset from 500 to 568 flight schools across all 50 states. The estimate assumes students complete their training in 72 flight hours and includes additional expenses such as testing, medical certification and equipment.

The revised findings build on September data that placed the estimated cost of a private pilot certificate at $18,257. The median aircraft rental rate remained unchanged at $165 per hour, while the median flight instructor rate declined from $69 to $65 per hour. That difference accounts for the entire $232 reduction in the modeled training cost.

The change reflects the expanded dataset and does not necessarily indicate that individual flight schools have lowered their prices. The middle 50% of schools now advertise aircraft rental rates between $140 and $185 per hour, compared to $145 to $183 in September.

Regional Cost Differences

The updated figures show considerable variation in training costs among states. Wisconsin had a median aircraft rental rate of $130 per hour across 18 schools, compared to $185 in New York and $187 in New Jersey. Hawaii recorded the highest median at $220 per hour, although its sample included just three schools. Across the full dataset, individual aircraft rental rates ranged from $52 to $430 per hour.

The report also identified differences in how flight schools advertise their rates. Of the 568 schools surveyed, 342 explicitly included fuel in their hourly prices, while 33 charged separately for fuel and another 193 did not specify whether fuel was included. PilotBound’s methodology uses published rates from schools providing sufficient pricing information rather than estimating costs for schools that do not disclose them. The company currently lists 1,839 flight schools nationally, meaning the findings represent a subset of schools publishing rates rather than a national average.

Additional Training Costs

Beyond private pilot training, the report examined 105 accelerated flight academies and 75 collegiate aviation programs. Among the 67 academies publishing complete package prices, the median cost of training from zero experience through flight instructor certification remained unchanged from September at $80,000. Aviation degree programs had a median of $81,239 in flight training fees, an increase of 6.4% from September, excluding tuition. The report also found that multi-engine aircraft rentals had a median rate of $395 per hour among 157 schools publishing those prices.