The FAA has approved new departure procedures at Centennial Airport (KAPA) near Denver, allowing for the resumption of simultaneous parallel runway departures and touch-and-go operations following seven weeks of restrictions that disrupted flight training at the airport.

New Departure Procedures

Under the procedures, which took effect Nov. 20, air traffic controllers will instruct aircraft departing from parallel runways to turn 10 degrees away from their respective runway centerlines, establishing a 20-degree divergence between departure paths.

According to a statement issued by the airport Thursday, the mitigation was proposed by local FAA representatives during an Oct. 27 safety risk management panel that included airport officials, aviation stakeholders and community representatives.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) said in a press release Friday that the procedures would be implemented gradually, allowing for an increase in pattern traffic over time.

Operational Restrictions

The FAA initially restricted operations at Centennial on Oct. 1 after concerns were raised over aircraft drifting toward one another during simultaneous departures. The restrictions affected flight schools and other airport users, and airport officials raised concerns about the lack of advance notice.

“Pattern work, including touch-and-goes, is an important part of flight training and helps pilots stay safe and proficient,” said AOPA Northwest Mountain Regional Manager Brad Schuster in Friday’s release. “We hope this plan will allow flight schools and other operations to return to normal as quickly as possible.”