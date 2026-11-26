Aviation is a world where pilots are constantly learning something new. We read textbooks, articles, and published stories, attend seminars and ground classes, and share experiences with other pilots. We use that knowledge on our next flight, trying to make flying as safe as possible. If a pilot ever says, “I know everything,” I believe that is when their professional growth ends.

A friend and I recently spent some time discussing flight training, safety concerns, and some interesting experiences from our aviation careers. One particular story caught my attention, and we talked for a while about whether a pilot could have predicted the situation in the first place.

An Unexpected Engine Failure

It happened during a routine instrument training flight. A stage check instructor was conducting a Part 141 stage check with a student. The flight included holding procedures and instrument approaches. Everything was going smoothly. The weather was beautiful, the Cessna 152, equipped with a Lycoming O-235 engine, appeared to be in good operating condition, and the student was doing a great job. One of the required tasks was to perform an instrument approach under simulated instrument conditions, followed by a circling maneuver and a full-stop landing at an airport other than their home airport.

The student successfully completed the task, landed, and taxied back for takeoff. The airplane accelerated down the runway, reached rotation speed, and lifted off. At approximately 150 feet AGL, the engine suddenly stopped! There was not enough runway remaining to land straight ahead. Fortunately, there was a well-placed taxiway nearby, and the crew managed to land safely.

After reporting the situation to ATC, they attempted to restart the engine. Surprisingly, it started.

What happened? Good question.

Finding the Cause

The crew taxied to the nearest FBO and waited for a mechanic. About an hour later, an A&P mechanic arrived and began investigating the problem. He visually inspected the accessible engine components, checked the fuel for water contamination, and performed an engine run-up, including a magneto check. Nothing unusual was found. The engine was running normally, and following the inspection, the airplane was not taken out of service. Their home airport was only about ten minutes away, so the decision was made to fly the airplane back. Fortunately, the flight went well, and the crew landed safely at their home airport. But shortly after landing, the engine stopped again.

This time, the airplane was immediately squawked for further investigation. It did not take the maintenance team long to discover the problem after removing the engine cowling.

According to my friend, a piece of engine baffling had come loose and was hanging near the carburetor air intake. Under certain conditions, the loose material was drawn toward the intake, blocking the airflow to the carburetor. Without sufficient air, the engine could not continue running. Once the obstruction moved away from the intake, the engine could operate normally again.

That explained why the mechanic had been unable to reproduce the problem during the initial inspection. Of course, taking off again after an unexplained engine failure was a risky decision. Even though the engine was running normally and the mechanic had not found anything wrong, the crew still did not know why it had stopped.

But what interested me most about this story was the nature of the malfunction itself. Would a pilot have been able to identify this problem during a regular preflight inspection? Probably not. In this particular case, the maintenance team had to remove the engine cowling to discover it.

Lessons We Can’t Stop Learning

As flight instructors, we try to prepare our students for as many emergency scenarios as possible. We teach aircraft systems, practice engine failures, and discuss different situations that pilots may encounter throughout their careers. However, there will always be something we have never experienced before.

My friend and I agreed that it would have been difficult to predict the first engine failure. The second one, however, could have been avoided by keeping the airplane on the ground until the cause was identified. We cannot predict every emergency in aviation. But we can learn from our own experiences, listen to other pilots, and use that knowledge to make better decisions.

That is why, regardless of how many hours we have in our logbooks, we should never stop learning.