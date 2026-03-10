Spirit Airlines Recalls Around 500 Furloughed Pilots

Spirit Airlines has begun recalling nearly 500 pilots who were furloughed between September 2024 and November 2025 as the airline adjusts staffing levels while working to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The pilots were sent recall notices on March 9, and those who accept will return to duty based on timelines outlined in the pilots’ collective bargaining agreement, Reuters reported.

The recalls follow increased pilot departures that affected staffing levels as the airline reduced its flight schedule during the restructuring process, according to a memo reviewed by CNBC.

“Pilot attrition has been higher than forecast, making precise alignment between staffing and the reduced schedule more challenging,” the memo said.

Spirit Airlines’ parent company filed for bankruptcy protection again in 2025 as part of efforts to restructure its finances. The airline reached an agreement with lenders last month that could allow it to exit bankruptcy as early as late spring or early summer. The carrier has indicated it plans to operate a smaller network focused on routes and travel periods where passenger demand is strongest.