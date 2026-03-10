Aviation News

Spirit Airlines Recalls Around 500 Furloughed Pilots

The low-cost-carrier cites attrition as it works toward post-bankruptcy operations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Spirit Recalls Around 500 Furloughed Pilots
[Credit: Spirit Airlines]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Spirit Airlines is recalling nearly 500 pilots who were furloughed between September 2024 and November 2025.
  • The recall is in response to higher-than-forecast pilot departures and aims to adjust staffing as the airline prepares to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Spirit's parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2025 and anticipates emerging from it by late spring or early summer, planning to operate a smaller, more focused network.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Spirit Airlines has begun recalling nearly 500 pilots who were furloughed between September 2024 and November 2025 as the airline adjusts staffing levels while working to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The pilots were sent recall notices on March 9, and those who accept will return to duty based on timelines outlined in the pilots’ collective bargaining agreement, Reuters reported.

The recalls follow increased pilot departures that affected staffing levels as the airline reduced its flight schedule during the restructuring process, according to a memo reviewed by CNBC.

“Pilot attrition has been higher than forecast, making precise alignment between staffing and the reduced schedule more challenging,” the memo said.

Spirit Airlines’ parent company filed for bankruptcy protection again in 2025 as part of efforts to restructure its finances. The airline reached an agreement with lenders last month that could allow it to exit bankruptcy as early as late spring or early summer. The carrier has indicated it plans to operate a smaller network focused on routes and travel periods where passenger demand is strongest.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.