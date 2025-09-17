eIPP: A Bold New Era for eVTOL and AAM Integration?

The FAA formally launched the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) last week. The program’s very existence is still quite new, but involves a sweeping three-year initiative intended to jumpstart the deployment of air taxis, cargo aircraft, and other advanced aerial systems across the country.

Announced in Washington last week and backed by Executive Order 14307, Unleashing American Drone Dominance, the program pairs regional and local governments with private sector partners to test new models of air transportation under FAA oversight. At least five projects will be selected, each designed to generate data and lessons to shape future policy, certification, and safety standards.

A Presidential Directive

President Donald Trump’s June executive order set the stage for the eIPP, directing the Department of Transportation and FAA to accelerate testing of drones and eVTOL systems as part of a strategy to strengthen U.S. leadership in aviation. The order instructed regulators to clear barriers for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, expand the use of AI tools to evaluate applications, and establish eVTOL pilot projects within 180 days.

As an aside, there’s more to come shortly from AVweb on some of the possible implications of the proposed BVLOS rules for manned fixed-wing pilots, so stay tuned for that.

The White House framed the effort as both an economic and national security imperative. The order emphasized reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and promoting the export of American-built aircraft while also advancing domestic production and workforce development.

What Are These Projects, Exactly?

The FAA said envisioned projects could range from short-range air taxis and regional flights to cargo and logistics services. Proposals may also demonstrate new medical transport options, offshore energy support, and automation technologies aimed at improving safety and efficiency.

Aircraft used in the trials are expected to exceed 1,320 pounds and carry passengers or freight. Participants must integrate technologies that enable safe operation within the National Airspace System, including communication and collision avoidance capabilities.

The program is structured around public-private partnerships. State and local governments will host operations and represent community interests, while manufacturers and operators will provide aircraft and expertise. Selected participants will enter into agreements with the FAA setting out goals, timelines, and data-sharing obligations.

Industry Response

On the same day the initiative was announced, Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation confirmed their intentions to participate. Archer said it plans to partner with United Airlines and local governments to test its Midnight aircraft, which CEO Adam Goldstein described as “a landmark moment for our industry and our country.” United’s Mike Leskinen added that the carrier’s investment in Archer was driven by a belief that electric taxis will change how travelers move through airports and cities.

Joby, which has logged more than 40,000 miles of test flights, said it will bring partnerships in Texas, Florida, and New York into the program. Greg Bowles, Joby’s chief policy officer, said the company is ready to deliver services to communities after more than 15 years of development.

Looking Ahead

The FAA stressed that lessons from these projects will directly inform new regulations and guidance, particularly as BVLOS operations and advanced automation expand. At least five total pilot projects will be chosen from proposals due December 11, 2025, with operations beginning soon after agreements are signed.

If successful, the eIPP could mark a turning point in how the United States integrates new forms of aviation into daily life. The agency said the program’s ultimate goal is to prove safe, scalable models that can be replicated nationally—and eventually internationally.

The program’s architects certainly seem to have high hopes; Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy called the launch “the next great technological revolution in aviation.”

What remains to be seen, though, is how quickly and effectively the FAA can move from pilot projects to scalable national policy, and whether the program can overcome concerns about cost, infrastructure, and public acceptance. Communities have raised questions over the last few years about noise and safety, while some industry analysts point to questions around how scalable and sustainable the form of transportation itself actually is, along with the high expense of building vertiports and certifying new aircraft.

The agency has emphasized that commercial operations will not take place in uncertificated aircraft under the program, but questions remain about whether the timelines outlined in the executive order are realistic. For now, the eIPP sets the stage for a bold experiment in advanced aviation, but its long-term success will depend on answers still to come.