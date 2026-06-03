AIR Names Dynon Exclusive Avionics Provider

AIR, a manufacturer and developer of what it calls “smart” eVTOL aircraft, said Wednesday that it has selected Dynon Avionics as its exclusive avionics provider. Dynon will provide avionics across AIR’s lineup, including for the AIR ONE personal eVTOL and the company’s heavy-lift unmanned aerial system.

Under the agreement, Dynon will customize its SkyView HDX platform for AIR’s aircraft architecture, including support for electric propulsion, energy management and pilot interface requirements. AIR said the integration is intended to serve both the AIR ONE and its unmanned cargo platform, which have operating profiles outside traditional fixed-wing or rotorcraft installations.

“From the start, AIR has focused on making advanced flight systems intuitive, safe, and accessible,” AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut said. “Working with Dynon allows us to bring proven avionics capability into a fundamentally new aircraft environment that demands more than a standard integration, while keeping the simplicity and operational clarity that define how we think about flight.”

Dynon President Brad Thurow said the work extends the SkyView HDX platform into the advanced air mobility segment.

SkyView HDX includes high-resolution touchscreen displays, integrated primary and multifunction display capability, synthetic vision, moving map navigation, systems monitoring, autopilot functions and ADS-B traffic and weather integration.