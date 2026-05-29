FAA Awards $523 Million For Airport Infrastructure

The FAA said Thursday it has awarded 332 grants worth more than $523 million to airports in 43 states. The funding comes through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in 2021. These grants provide funds for airport planning, runway and taxiway work, terminal improvements, baggage systems, roadway access, sustainability projects and other safety-related infrastructure needs.

“Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “American families deserve state-of-the-art runways and infrastructure that will make their travel experience safer, smoother, and more efficient.”

According to the FAA, the AIG program provides $14.5 billion over five years beginning in fiscal year 2022, including funding for primary and nonprimary airports. The agency says it has released the fifth and final installment of $2.89 billion in fiscal year 2026 AIG funding for U.S. airports.

Projects listed in the DOT announcement include: