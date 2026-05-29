FAA Awards $523 Million For Airport Infrastructure

The FAA said Thursday it has awarded 332 grants worth more than $523 million to airports in 43 states. The funding comes through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in 2021. These grants provide funds for airport planning, runway and taxiway work, terminal improvements, baggage systems, roadway access, sustainability projects and other safety-related infrastructure needs.
“Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “American families deserve state-of-the-art runways and infrastructure that will make their travel experience safer, smoother, and more efficient.”
According to the FAA, the AIG program provides $14.5 billion over five years beginning in fiscal year 2022, including funding for primary and nonprimary airports. The agency says it has released the fifth and final installment of $2.89 billion in fiscal year 2026 AIG funding for U.S. airports.
Projects listed in the DOT announcement include:
- $70 million to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for runway rehabilitation.
- $46.9 million to Charlotte Douglas International Airport for apron expansion.
- $41.9 million to Miami International Airport for terminal reconstruction and fuel farm expansion.
- $18.7 million to Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York for deicing pad expansion and reconstruction.
- $18.6 million to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for new taxi lane construction.
- $18 million to Philadelphia International Airport for taxiway pavement reconstruction.
- $16.2 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport for a taxiway extension.
- $10.9 million to Baton Rouge Metro Airport/Ryan Field in Louisiana for terminal and baggage system replacement.
- $10.5 million to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, for terminal and boarding bridge reconstruction.
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