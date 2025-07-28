Multimedia Video of the Week

AirVenture 2025: Sonex Highwing

Sonex now has a high wing kit and AVweb had a close look at AirVenture

Larry Anglisano
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Sonex Aircraft unveiled its first high-wing model, the Sonex Highwing, at AirVenture 2025.
  • Designed for two-pilot aerobatics, the Highwing prioritizes ease of access and expanded utility.
  • Powered by a 130-HP UL350iS ULPower engine, it offers Sonex's signature performance and handling.
  • Kits are anticipated to be available for purchase by the end of 2025.
Sonex Aircraft was at AirVenture 2025 showing off its latest model, the Sonex Highwing. The first high-wing model from Sonex, it’s approved for two-pilot aerobatics, designed for expanded utility, ease of pilot access, and to appeal to the high wing enthusiast. With its 130-HP UL350iS ULPower engine, the new Highwing (it first flew on June 30 2025) has legendary Sonex performance and handling in a new configuration and kits are expected to be available by the end of 2025. AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano caught up with Sonex’s Mark Schaible for a walkaround overview.

Larry Anglisano

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

