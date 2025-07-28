AirVenture 2025: Sonex Highwing

Sonex Aircraft was at AirVenture 2025 showing off its latest model, the Sonex Highwing. The first high-wing model from Sonex, it’s approved for two-pilot aerobatics, designed for expanded utility, ease of pilot access, and to appeal to the high wing enthusiast. With its 130-HP UL350iS ULPower engine, the new Highwing (it first flew on June 30 2025) has legendary Sonex performance and handling in a new configuration and kits are expected to be available by the end of 2025. AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano caught up with Sonex’s Mark Schaible for a walkaround overview.