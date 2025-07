There’s always a lot to talk about and see at AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and while it wasn’t even opening day yet, we could tell AirVenture 2025 was going to be a busy show. To get a feel for what was in store, AVweb Editor in Chief Russ Niles and Aviation Consumer’s Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano set out on the annual golf cart tour of the show grounds on setup day, while EAA’s Dick Knapinski weighed in on the state of the organization and what to expect at this year’s show.