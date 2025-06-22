Multimedia Video of the Week

Best of the Web: Mackenzie The Porcupine Flies Home With Help From Friends

A young female porcupine is back roaming the British Columbia forest after being found in plane wreckage.

Screenshot/Global News/YouTube

Little kindnesses pay huge dividends in aviation and a British Columbia saga is living proof. Mackenzie the porcupine found a home in a light plane that crashed in the rugged northern Interior of the province and was discovered after the wreckage was trailered 600 miles to the southern city of Penticton for salvage. Local groups rallied to nurse the creature back to health and pilot Jayson Biggins then brought the story to an end with volunteer flight to the site of the crash so Mackenzie could be released in the same forest near the town of MacKenzie. The story has gone viral online and was picked up by major networks in Canada.

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

