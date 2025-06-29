Best Of The Web: Where The Bunker Busters Landed

BFBS Forces has put together its best estimation of how the big bombs were deployed based on historic and current satellite imagery. It paints a picture of amazing military precision by a handful of young aviators.
I am in awe… this is simply amazing!
I’ll stand a bit straighter this Friday and salute the men and women who serve and have served our country so honorably!
Repeating down hole to go deeper is the plan, plus a timed trigger if stopped.
A confusing aspect of photos is three holes close to each other - I read that each of two ventilation shaft systems had three top entrances.
Seven B-2s carried 14 bombs total.
(One spare but all seven were able to reach the targets.)
(USN ships/submarines also launched cruise missiles from ocean to the south.)
I predict the US will be developing a 30 ton bomb, as a B-2 can carry that weight (carried two of 15 ton bombs).
The pilots and others in the US military did an excellent job of executing the duty they were assigned.
For context, however, consider the following:
– A preliminary classified U.S. report says the American bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months, according to officials familiar with the findings.
– Julian E. Barnes and David E. Sanger of the New York Times reported today that it remains unclear where Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/26/us/politics/iran-nuclear-program-uranium.html
– John Hudson and Warren P. Strobel of the Washington Post reported today that intercepted communications showed that senior Iranian officials said the U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities caused less damage than they had expected and that they wondered why the strikes were so restrained.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/06/29/trump-iran-nuclear-damage-intercepted-call/
– President Trump said he had given Iran permission to bomb a U.S. air base in Qatar in retaliation for the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear weapons program sites. “They said, ‘We’re going to shoot them. Is one o’clock OK?’ I said it’s fine,” Trump said. “And everybody was emptied off the base so they couldn’t get hurt, except for the gunners.”