Erik Ledet on Competing in His Pitts S-1S

From project airplane to the national stage, the 24-year-old pilot continues to climb in competition aerobatics.

Matt Ryan
Erik Ledet
[Credit: iac_chapter78 via Instagram]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Professional pilot Erik Ledet placed third overall in Sportsman Power at the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, having previously won the 2024 National Championship in Primary Power.
  • Ledet competed in his self-rebuilt Pitts S-1S, noting its strong performance and affordability as a "budget buy" for lower aerobatic categories.
  • He credited the aerobatics community and local IAC chapters for providing essential support, coaching, and opportunities for pilots to advance in the sport.
Professional pilot and flight instructor Erik Ledet returned to the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships earlier this month in his Pitts S-1S, placing third overall in Sportsman Power after winning the 2024 National Championship in Primary Power. The event, held Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 in Salina, drew aerobatic pilots from across the country to compete in five categories ranging from Primary to Unlimited.

Ledet purchased his single-seat Pitts as a damaged project at age 22 and rebuilt it in time for last year’s contest season. 

“It had some damage from a little ground loop or hard landing,” he said. “I repaired it and got it flying just in time for contest season last year and flew primary at nationals and won that and now moved up to sportsman.” 

He said the Pitts S-1S remains a strong performer in the lower categories—“a great budget buy where you can get a lot of performance for relatively few dollars.”

Ledet credited the sport’s community and local IAC chapters for helping pilots advance. 

“You start at regional contests, make friends, find somebody to coach you and critique you from the ground,” he said. “When you’re flying well and want to compete at the national level, you come here.” 

Check out our full interview with Ledet, recorded at the championship in Salina, above. You can also see our interview at the same event with newly minted U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team member Marco Bouw about aerobatics in his rare Sukhoi SU-31.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

