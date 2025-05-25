Featured Video: Drone Collisions; What’s The Risk?

UAVs aren’t going away any time soon and that means GA ops need to adapt to an environment with increasing low-level drone traffic and the risks that tag along. A company that has a finger on the pulse of everything UAV tech—uAvionix—has been developing multiple layers of traffic safety backstop for UAVs, but for aircraft not equipped with ADS-B Out, the risk of collision could be higher. To sort it all out, in this video Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano talked with Christian Ramsey at uAvionix.