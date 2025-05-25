Multimedia Video of the Week

Featured Video: Drone Collisions; What’s The Risk?

uAvionix is working on drone detection systems for GA aircraft

Larry Anglisano

UAVs aren’t going away any time soon and that means GA ops need to adapt to an environment with increasing low-level drone traffic and the risks that tag along. A company that has a finger on the pulse of everything UAV tech—uAvionix—has been developing multiple layers of traffic safety backstop for UAVs, but for aircraft not equipped with ADS-B Out, the risk of collision could be higher. To sort it all out, in this video Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano talked with Christian Ramsey at uAvionix.

Larry Anglisano

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE