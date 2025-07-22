Gallery Multimedia

AirVenture Day 2 Photo Gallery

Super Constellation ready to be admired

Russ Niles
Business end
Shady spot
Beaver in captivity
Sling
International flavour
Lots of walking

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE