AirVenture Day 4: Warbird Alley

A look down memory lane with some new additions to the AirVenture warbirds

Russ Niles
Tri-Motor In Motion
New Lightning
In the fold
Mohawk
Armed mixmaster
All in a row
Radial heaven

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
