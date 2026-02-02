Gallery

Picture of the Day: Feb. 2, 2026

A university-built eGenius soars above Lake El Capitan, San Diego County, in the late afternoon sun.

Picture of the Week
"The plane is eGenius, University of Stuttgart’s entry in the CAFÉ Foundation’s Green Flight Challenge. After shipping the plane to California, it was staged at KRNM out of the hangar of Eric Raymond (Sunseeker). I got to participate in a photo shoot from the back seat of the Breezy of my hangar mate, Matt Hlavac." [Credit: Dave Leedom]

