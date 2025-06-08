Multimedia Video of the Week

Goulian Aura Aero Aerobatic Project

Integral R introduced at Sun 'n Fun in April

Russ Niles
Screenshot/ Mike Goulian

Aura Aero, based in Toulouse, France, has updated the classic concept of the CAP10 aerobatic trainer/sportplane with its Integral R model. With EASA certification in hand and well on its way to U.S. FAA certification, the wood/composite, side-by-side two-place made its debut on this side of the Atlantic at this year’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. Best of all, the U.S. “ambassador” for the Integral R is well-known aerobatic competitor and airshow performer Mike Goulian. AVweb senior editor Mark Phelps spent some time with Goulian and the Aura Aero team at Sun ‘n Fun and put together this video introduction to a promising new airplane.

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

