Goulian Aura Aero Aerobatic Project

Aura Aero, based in Toulouse, France, has updated the classic concept of the CAP10 aerobatic trainer/sportplane with its Integral R model. With EASA certification in hand and well on its way to U.S. FAA certification, the wood/composite, side-by-side two-place made its debut on this side of the Atlantic at this year’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. Best of all, the U.S. “ambassador” for the Integral R is well-known aerobatic competitor and airshow performer Mike Goulian. AVweb senior editor Mark Phelps spent some time with Goulian and the Aura Aero team at Sun ‘n Fun and put together this video introduction to a promising new airplane.