Aviation News Company News

Jeppesen ForeFlight Unified Under Private Equity Ownership

New company formed following Boeing’s $10.55 billion sale of digital aviation assets.

Matt Ryan
Jeppesen ForeFlight launches as unified company under private equity ownership
[Credit: Jeppesen ForeFlight]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Jeppesen ForeFlight has relaunched as a standalone aviation software company after Boeing sold its Digital Aviation Solutions assets to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion.
  • The divestiture includes Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways, with Brad Surak, formerly of Boeing's Digital Aviation Solutions, appointed as the new CEO.
  • The new organization aims to further integrate aeronautical data operations with digital flight-planning technology to build a unified platform for commercial, business, military, and general aviation sectors.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Jeppesen ForeFlight announced Monday it has relaunched as a standalone aviation software company following Boeing’s $10.55 billion sale of its Digital Aviation Solutions assets to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The new organization looks to further combine aeronautical data operations with digital flight-planning technology. Brad Surak, formerly head of Boeing’s Digital Aviation Solutions, will serve as chief executive officer.

The sale, first announced in April, includes Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways. Boeing said the divestiture will allow the company to focus on its core programs and strengthen its financial position. Thoma Bravo Managing Partner Holden Spaht said earlier this year that the firm is “proud to be investing in such an important technology platform in the broader aerospace and defense industry.” About 3,900 employees are transferring with the business as part of the transaction.

In a statement announcing the launch, Surak said the company is “building the most unified, intuitive platform in aviation.”

The company said it will continue to serve commercial, business, military and general aviation sectors with its flight-planning, dispatch and crew tracking tools. The company stated that its goal is to advance digital aviation through continued software development and operational support.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE