Jeppesen ForeFlight Unified Under Private Equity Ownership

Jeppesen ForeFlight announced Monday it has relaunched as a standalone aviation software company following Boeing’s $10.55 billion sale of its Digital Aviation Solutions assets to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The new organization looks to further combine aeronautical data operations with digital flight-planning technology. Brad Surak, formerly head of Boeing’s Digital Aviation Solutions, will serve as chief executive officer.

The sale, first announced in April, includes Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways. Boeing said the divestiture will allow the company to focus on its core programs and strengthen its financial position. Thoma Bravo Managing Partner Holden Spaht said earlier this year that the firm is “proud to be investing in such an important technology platform in the broader aerospace and defense industry.” About 3,900 employees are transferring with the business as part of the transaction.

Jeppesen, ForeFlight, and OzRunways have completed their acquisition by @ThomaBravo and are coming together as #JeppesenForeFlight, uniting trusted innovation, data, and technology to empower pilots and operators around the world.



In a statement announcing the launch, Surak said the company is “building the most unified, intuitive platform in aviation.”

The company said it will continue to serve commercial, business, military and general aviation sectors with its flight-planning, dispatch and crew tracking tools. The company stated that its goal is to advance digital aviation through continued software development and operational support.