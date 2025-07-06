Video Of The Week: Used Airplanes: How To Not Lose A Fortune

In the market for a used airplane? Do yourself and your wallet a solid and look beyond the basics of engine health. With airplanes still selling at premium prices and too many pre-buy inspections getting shortchanged, plenty of owners are shelling out thousands of dollars for unexpected repairs and replacement accessories that could have been negotiated before handing over a big check. In this video, Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano runs down his short list of things to look for that can save a big chunk of budget money, while Fly With Bruno’s Bruno shares his experience buying a sweepstakes airplane—which turns out needed a closer-look inspection.