Video Of The Week: Used Airplanes: How To Not Lose A Fortune

That shiny paint may be hiding some real problems

Larry Anglisano
Aviation Consumer

In the market for a used airplane? Do yourself and your wallet a solid and look beyond the basics of engine health. With airplanes still selling at premium prices and too many pre-buy inspections getting shortchanged, plenty of owners are shelling out thousands of dollars for unexpected repairs and replacement accessories that could have been negotiated before handing over a big check. In this video, Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano runs down his short list of things to look for that can save a big chunk of budget money, while Fly With Bruno’s Bruno shares his experience buying a sweepstakes airplane—which turns out needed a closer-look inspection.

Larry Anglisano

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

