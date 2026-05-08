Video: Lightspeed Talks Safety, Headsets And What’s Next

We chat with Lightspeed’s Eric Landry at SUN ‘n FUN about the company’s 30-year focus on aviation safety, from educational resources and upcoming webinars to headset technology aimed at reducing risk in the cockpit. Landry highlights the Sierra, Zulu 3, Zulu 4 and Delta Zulu models, including comfort and durability improvements, Bluetooth voice-isolation features, built-in carbon monoxide monitoring and personalized hearing profiles designed to help pilots hear more clearly and fly more safely.