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Archer Unveils Halo Autonomous VTOL

The commercial aircraft shares its airframe and hybrid-electric powertrain with Anduril’s Thunder defense variant.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Archer]
[Credit: Archer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Archer Aviation, in collaboration with Anduril, unveiled "Halo" – the commercial variant of their autonomous VTOL aircraft platform – at the Farnborough International Airshow.
  • Halo features a series hybrid-electric powertrain with two tiltrotors and a modular payload bay, designed for diverse applications including freight, offshore support, and humanitarian missions.
  • Marubeni Aerospace Corporation has joined as Halo's initial strategic launch partner to conduct market research and facilitate its introduction in Japan and other global markets.
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Archer Aviation introduced Halo this week, the commercial version of an autonomous VTOL aircraft platform developed jointly with Anduril. The two companies unveiled the aircraft this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, where Anduril presented the defense version under the name Thunder.

Halo uses a series hybrid-electric powertrain and two tiltrotors that adjust rotor speed for different phases of flight. Archer said the aircraft will have a modular payload bay and is intended for freight, offshore support, humanitarian supply and maritime operations. The company did not announce performance specifications, pricing or a timeline for commercial service.

Marubeni Aerospace Corporation has signed on as Halo’s first strategic launch partner. The companies plan to conduct market research, identify potential missions and study the aircraft’s introduction to customers in Japan and other markets.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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