Archer Unveils Halo Autonomous VTOL

Archer Aviation introduced Halo this week, the commercial version of an autonomous VTOL aircraft platform developed jointly with Anduril. The two companies unveiled the aircraft this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, where Anduril presented the defense version under the name Thunder.

Halo uses a series hybrid-electric powertrain and two tiltrotors that adjust rotor speed for different phases of flight. Archer said the aircraft will have a modular payload bay and is intended for freight, offshore support, humanitarian supply and maritime operations. The company did not announce performance specifications, pricing or a timeline for commercial service.

Marubeni Aerospace Corporation has signed on as Halo’s first strategic launch partner. The companies plan to conduct market research, identify potential missions and study the aircraft’s introduction to customers in Japan and other markets.