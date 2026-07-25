News

General Aviation Awards Recognizes 2026 National Honorees

AirVenture recipients were selected for work in flight instruction, aircraft maintenance and pilot safety.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: General Aviation Awards]
[Credit: General Aviation Awards]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The General Aviation Awards program announced its 2026 national honorees at the annual EAA AirVenture press conference.
  • Mike “Cuckoo” Kloch was named National Certified Flight Instructor of the Year, Roger Whittier received National Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year honors, and Mike Jesch was selected as National FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year.
  • Each recipient was recognized for their extensive experience and significant contributions to flight instruction, maintenance education, and pilot safety within the general aviation community.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The General Aviation Awards program recognized three aviation professionals during its annual EAA AirVenture press conference Wednesday. 

Mike “Cuckoo” Kloch was named National Certified Flight Instructor of the Year, Roger Whittier received National Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year honors and Mike Jesch was selected as National FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year.

Flight Instruction

Kloch, a Bend, Oregon, resident, has logged more than 8,300 hours in 75 aircraft types. His experience includes military fighters, experimental aircraft, helicopters and aerobatic airplanes. The former Marine Corps pilot serves as CEO and chief instructor of Specialized Aero Works, where he provides Part 141-approved upset prevention and recovery training. Kloch also works as a contract test pilot for Epic Aircraft, Stratos Aircraft and various experimental-aircraft builders.

Maintenance Education

Whittier is a Phoenix-based airframe and powerplant mechanic who holds inspection authorization. He operates an aircraft maintenance shop and specializes in owner-assisted annual inspections, which he uses to teach pilots about aircraft systems and maintenance. Whittier previously served on the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association board and later became its president. He also founded the organization’s College of Advanced Technology and continues to teach maintenance courses and produce instructional material.

Pilot Safety

Jesch, who lives in Orange, California, is a Boeing 787 captain and an active flight instructor. He serves as an FAA Safety Team lead representative and supports the WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program. Jesch also provides Cessna 182 and Mooney checkouts, IFR instruction and training involving complex air traffic control procedures. Since 2024, he has chaired the Southern California Airspace Users Working Group.

The General Aviation Awards program has recognized aviation professionals since 1962. The program works alongside the FAA and industry organizations to select district and national recipients in flight instruction, maintenance and aviation safety. National honorees are recognized each July during AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE