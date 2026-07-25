General Aviation Awards Recognizes 2026 National Honorees

The General Aviation Awards program recognized three aviation professionals during its annual EAA AirVenture press conference Wednesday.

Mike “Cuckoo” Kloch was named National Certified Flight Instructor of the Year, Roger Whittier received National Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year honors and Mike Jesch was selected as National FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year.

Flight Instruction

Kloch, a Bend, Oregon, resident, has logged more than 8,300 hours in 75 aircraft types. His experience includes military fighters, experimental aircraft, helicopters and aerobatic airplanes. The former Marine Corps pilot serves as CEO and chief instructor of Specialized Aero Works, where he provides Part 141-approved upset prevention and recovery training. Kloch also works as a contract test pilot for Epic Aircraft, Stratos Aircraft and various experimental-aircraft builders.

Maintenance Education

Whittier is a Phoenix-based airframe and powerplant mechanic who holds inspection authorization. He operates an aircraft maintenance shop and specializes in owner-assisted annual inspections, which he uses to teach pilots about aircraft systems and maintenance. Whittier previously served on the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association board and later became its president. He also founded the organization’s College of Advanced Technology and continues to teach maintenance courses and produce instructional material.

Pilot Safety

Jesch, who lives in Orange, California, is a Boeing 787 captain and an active flight instructor. He serves as an FAA Safety Team lead representative and supports the WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program. Jesch also provides Cessna 182 and Mooney checkouts, IFR instruction and training involving complex air traffic control procedures. Since 2024, he has chaired the Southern California Airspace Users Working Group.

The General Aviation Awards program has recognized aviation professionals since 1962. The program works alongside the FAA and industry organizations to select district and national recipients in flight instruction, maintenance and aviation safety. National honorees are recognized each July during AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.