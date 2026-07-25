News

King Schools Announces Scholarships, MEI Course And Educator Cruise

The AirVenture announcements cover instructor scholarships, an expanded Part 141 curriculum and the return of Envision Flight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Max Delitsyn | Shutterstock]
[Credit: Max Delitsyn | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • King Schools has opened applications for two flight-instructor scholarships (Martha King and NAFI/King Schools), each valued over $20,000, including $5,000 and lifetime course access, with application deadlines in September and January 2027.
  • The company plans to release its "Cleared for Multiengine Flight Instructing Course" in August, which will complete the Cessna Part 141 Flight Training System's airplane instructor curriculum.
  • King Schools' fourth Envision Flight symposium, aimed at flight school leaders and aviation educators, is scheduled for October 24-29 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise to Bermuda.
See a mistake? Contact us.

King Schools said at AirVenture that it has opened applications for two flight-instructor scholarships valued at more than $20,000 each. The Martha King Scholarship for Female Flight Instructors, offered through Women in Aviation International, has a Sept. 1 deadline. Applications for the NAFI/King Schools Scholarship close Jan. 6, 2027. Each award includes $5,000 and lifetime access to the King Schools course library. Applicants must hold a commercial pilot certificate and instrument rating or already hold a flight instructor certificate.

The company also plans to release its Cleared for Multiengine Flight Instructing Course in August. The addition completes the Cessna Part 141 Flight Training System’s airplane instructor curriculum, which already includes single-engine CFI and instrument instructor courses. Flight schools will be able to monitor MEI students through the Cessna Course Tracking Application.

King Schools’ fourth Envision Flight symposium is scheduled for Oct. 24-29 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas. The ship will sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, to Bermuda. The event is intended for flight school leaders, instructors and other aviation educators.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.