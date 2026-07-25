King Schools Announces Scholarships, MEI Course And Educator Cruise

King Schools said at AirVenture that it has opened applications for two flight-instructor scholarships valued at more than $20,000 each. The Martha King Scholarship for Female Flight Instructors, offered through Women in Aviation International, has a Sept. 1 deadline. Applications for the NAFI/King Schools Scholarship close Jan. 6, 2027. Each award includes $5,000 and lifetime access to the King Schools course library. Applicants must hold a commercial pilot certificate and instrument rating or already hold a flight instructor certificate.

The company also plans to release its Cleared for Multiengine Flight Instructing Course in August. The addition completes the Cessna Part 141 Flight Training System’s airplane instructor curriculum, which already includes single-engine CFI and instrument instructor courses. Flight schools will be able to monitor MEI students through the Cessna Course Tracking Application.

King Schools’ fourth Envision Flight symposium is scheduled for Oct. 24-29 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas. The ship will sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, to Bermuda. The event is intended for flight school leaders, instructors and other aviation educators.