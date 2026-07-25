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Hartzell Expands Navigator Propeller Approval For Bonanzas

The amended STC covers additional A36, G36 and A36TC aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Hartzell Propeller]
[Credit: Hartzell Propeller]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hartzell Propeller has expanded the supplemental type certificate (STC) for its three-blade Navigator carbon fiber propeller.
  • The expanded STC covers thousands of additional Beechcraft Bonanzas, specifically those powered by Continental IO-550-B and A36TC models with TSIO-520-U/UB engines, including earlier models converted to IO-550-B.
  • The propeller kit, which includes an 80-inch propeller and polished spinner, weighs 63 pounds and can reduce aircraft weight by up to 7 pounds upon installation.
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Hartzell Propeller has expanded the supplemental type certificate for its three-blade Navigator carbon fiber propeller to cover thousands of additional Beechcraft Bonanzas.

The amended approval applies to Bonanzas powered by Continental IO-550-B engines and A36TC models equipped with TSIO-520-U or TSIO-520-UB engines. It also covers earlier Bonanzas converted to IO-550-B powerplants through D’Shannon or GAMI programs. Aircraft equipped with the Continental IO-520-BA are excluded.

The kit includes an 80-inch propeller, polished spinner and installation documentation. Hartzell lists the combined propeller and spinner weight at 63 pounds. The installation can reduce aircraft weight by as much as 7 pounds, depending on the model and equipment being replaced.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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