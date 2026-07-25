Hartzell Expands Navigator Propeller Approval For Bonanzas

Hartzell Propeller has expanded the supplemental type certificate for its three-blade Navigator carbon fiber propeller to cover thousands of additional Beechcraft Bonanzas.

The amended approval applies to Bonanzas powered by Continental IO-550-B engines and A36TC models equipped with TSIO-520-U or TSIO-520-UB engines. It also covers earlier Bonanzas converted to IO-550-B powerplants through D’Shannon or GAMI programs. Aircraft equipped with the Continental IO-520-BA are excluded.

The kit includes an 80-inch propeller, polished spinner and installation documentation. Hartzell lists the combined propeller and spinner weight at 63 pounds. The installation can reduce aircraft weight by as much as 7 pounds, depending on the model and equipment being replaced.