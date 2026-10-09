Polls & Quizzes

Poll: Are Fuel Prices Changing How You Fly?

100LL and Jet A prices reached six-month highs in September.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Question of The Week
Question of The Week
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Key Takeaways:

  • Aviation fuel prices rose for the third consecutive month in September.
  • National averages for both 100LL and Jet A fuels reached six-month highs.
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Aviation fuel prices rose for the third consecutive month in September, with national averages for both 100LL and Jet A reaching six-month highs, according to recent data from iFlightPlanner. How are higher fuel prices affecting your flying?

Rising Aviation Fuel Prices

Editorial Staff

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