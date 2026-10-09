Poll: Are Fuel Prices Changing How You Fly?

Aviation fuel prices rose for the third consecutive month in September, with national averages for both 100LL and Jet A reaching six-month highs, according to recent data from iFlightPlanner. How are higher fuel prices affecting your flying?

Rising Aviation Fuel Prices URL This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

How are rising aviation fuel prices affecting your flying? I’m flying significantly less because of fuel costs. I’m flying somewhat less or taking shorter trips. I’m flying about the same amount but seeking cheaper fuel or changing how I fly to save money. Fuel prices haven’t meaningfully affected my flying. I don’t currently fly or don’t personally pay for aviation fuel.

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