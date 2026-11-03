Avgas Prices Rise for Fourth Straight Month

U.S. aviation fuel prices increased for the fourth consecutive month in October, according to new data released Tuesday by iFlightPlanner. The national average for full-service 100LL reached $7.85 per gallon, up 10 cents or 1.3% from September. Self-service 100LL averaged $6.82 per gallon, an increase of 15 cents or 2.3%.

Jet A prices also continued rising, reaching a national full-service average of $8.66 per gallon, up 30 cents or 3.6% from September.

Both fuels reached new six-month highs after previous increases in July, August and September. The Lower 48 average for full-service Jet A climbed to $8.60 per gallon, an increase of 29 cents.

Self-Service and Alternative Fuels

Self-service 100LL was still around 13% less expensive than full-service fuel nationwide. The difference averaged $1.03 per gallon in October, which represents savings of about $41 for a 40-gallon purchase.

Alternative aviation fuels also posted increases during the month. Self-service UL94 averaged $7.87 per gallon, up 19 cents or 2.5%, while automotive gasoline (mogas) climbed 17 cents to $5.79 per gallon. Both fuels remain available at a relatively limited number of airports, and prices vary by region.

Longer-Term Price Trends

Since May, full-service 100LL prices have increased 36 cents per gallon, or 4.8%, while Jet A climbed 59 cents or 7.3%. Nationwide full-service prices are up 22.1% for 100LL and 35.1% for Jet A since February.

October pricing figures were compiled from retail prices reported across 3,367 FBOs and fuel service providers across the U.S.