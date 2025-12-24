Poll: Christmas Flying
It's Christmas Eve. Are you flying today?
Replies: 2
The aircraft I usually rent is down for repairs.
After 25 years of pt135 flying, I am on vacation during Christmas and New Year’s holiday!