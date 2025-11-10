Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: FAA’s Grounding of MD-11 Polls & Quizzes Poll: FAA’s Grounding of MD-11 The FAA moved quickly to ground and inspect all MD-11s after the UPS crash. Right call, or an overcorrection? icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff · Monday, November 10, 2025 at 02:51 PM Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Question of The Week Poll: What’s your take on the FAA’s Grounding of the MD-11? What’s your take on the FAA’s Grounding of the MD-11? A prudent and appropriately cautious move. Necessary, but it highlights reactive rather than proactive oversight. Perhaps too broad given limited information so far. Standard protocol — no different than other airworthiness actions in similar situations. CommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff