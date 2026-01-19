Poll: Jeppesen ForeFlight Layoffs
What is your take on the recent layoffs at Jeppesen ForeFlight?
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 3
Years ago when fore flight first came out, i noticed that it was only apple iPad based. I asked them when they were going to get into android. He said that they were working on it. Years later i asked them the same question. Then they told me no. They decided to stick with apple. I for one will not and do not use apple, so i went elsewhere. It appears that others have followed suit.
The decision to stay iOS-only was based on technology issues. iOS is a stable, standardized operating system that does not vary. Android is open-sourced, so each platform manufacturer can modify it to suit their own desires. As a result, Android apps may not work the same or even at all from one platform to another. Foreflight wanted certainty in operation, which they could not guarantee on Android, so they stuck with iOS-only – a decision with which I am happy since I don’t like surprises in the cockpit.
It’s Gordon Gecko all over again. That’s bad news for Foreflight users.