Sporty’s, ForeFlight Roll Out Training Course

Sporty’s and ForeFlight are teaming up to offer a new training course designed to help pilots get more out of ForeFlight’s capabilities.

ForeFlight Power Users Training, the new program announced Wednesday, focuses on practical, real-world use of the electronic flight bag in both VFR and IFR flying. It is intended for everyone from newer pilots learning efficient workflows to experienced users looking to streamline how they use the app in the cockpit.

The course is divided into three levels—Fundamentals, Advanced, and Logbook—guiding pilots through the full ForeFlight workflow. It begins with core setup and planning tools, then moves into more advanced functions such as performance calculations, dynamic procedures, and in-flight decision support. The final section covers ForeFlight Logbook, including entries, currency tracking, reporting, and instructor tools.

Sporty’s says the course emphasizes hands-on techniques, scenario-based training, and tips for improving flight planning, in-flight decision-making, and use of advanced ForeFlight features. Lessons are delivered through Sporty’s digital platform and can be accessed on multiple devices.

“ForeFlight is an incredibly powerful tool, but to get the most out of it, pilots need more than just a feature tour—they need to understand how it fits into the flow of a real flight,” said Bret Koebbe, Senior Vice President at Sporty’s and lead course producer. “This course was built to help pilots move beyond the basics and use ForeFlight with confidence at every stage of flight.”

For pilots already using ForeFlight as a core cockpit tool, the new offering is positioned as a next step in proficiency rather than an introductory guide.

ForeFlight Power Users Training is available for $75 per year.