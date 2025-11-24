Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: Thanksgiving 2025 Polls & Quizzes Poll: Thanksgiving 2025 What aviation developments are you most thankful for this year? icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Monday, November 24, 2025 at 03:08 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Question of The Week Poll: Thanksgiving 2025 As the U.S. heads into Thanksgiving week, which of the following developments are you most thankful for? The long-awaited MOSAIC rule starting to come into effect The end of the shutdown The uptick in GA flying along with lower accident rates Achieving a personal flying goal this year CommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff