Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB Expands Accident Dashboard With Findings Data

The update adds findings data to the civil aviation dashboard and retires the separate GA version.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Expands Accident Dashboard With Findings Data
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB has updated its U.S. Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard with accident findings data, providing direct access to the agency’s conclusions on accident factors.
  • This enhancement aims to give users a more complete understanding of why accidents occur and makes critical investigative data more accessible for analysis.
  • The update also discontinues the separate General Aviation Accident Dashboard, integrating its functions and expanding the main dashboard's coverage to all U.S. civil aviation accidents.
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The National Transportation Safety Board has added accident findings data to its U.S. Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard, giving users more direct access to the agency’s conclusions on factors involved in civil aviation accidents. The dashboard allows users to sort accident information by year, aircraft category, phase of flight, defining event and findings. The NTSB said the update also ends use of the separate General Aviation Accident Dashboard, which was launched in 2023.

“The integration of findings into the Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard gives users a more complete understanding of why accidents occur,” Akbar Sultan, director of the NTSB Office of Research and Engineering, said. “This enhancement supports our mission to improve transportation safety by making critical investigative data more accessible and easier to analyze.”

The retired GA dashboard’s functions have now been moved into the Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard, which covers U.S. civil aviation accidents beyond GA and includes additional data views. The updated dashboard is available through the Statistical Reviews section of the NTSB website.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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