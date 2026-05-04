NTSB Expands Accident Dashboard With Findings Data

The National Transportation Safety Board has added accident findings data to its U.S. Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard, giving users more direct access to the agency’s conclusions on factors involved in civil aviation accidents. The dashboard allows users to sort accident information by year, aircraft category, phase of flight, defining event and findings. The NTSB said the update also ends use of the separate General Aviation Accident Dashboard, which was launched in 2023.

“The integration of findings into the Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard gives users a more complete understanding of why accidents occur,” Akbar Sultan, director of the NTSB Office of Research and Engineering, said. “This enhancement supports our mission to improve transportation safety by making critical investigative data more accessible and easier to analyze.”

The retired GA dashboard’s functions have now been moved into the Civil Aviation Accident Dashboard, which covers U.S. civil aviation accidents beyond GA and includes additional data views. The updated dashboard is available through the Statistical Reviews section of the NTSB website.