NBAA Aviation News Flight Safety Proficiency

NBAA Pushes New Effort To Curb CFIT Accidents

NBAA is intensifying efforts to reduce CFIT accidents, citing pilot response to terrain warnings and situational awareness as key risk factors.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is intensifying efforts to reduce Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) accidents in business aviation, which remain a leading safety challenge often linked to pilot response and situational awareness.
  • Unlike airlines, business aviation hasn't seen comparable declines in CFIT rates despite equipped aircraft, as the core issue lies in how pilots interact with advanced warning systems like TAWS.
  • NBAA is focusing on human factors by conducting a new survey on pilot reactions to alerts, developing scenario-based training, strengthening standard operating procedures, and expanding safety resources to improve adherence to warnings.
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The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is stepping up efforts to reduce controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) accidents, pointing to continued concerns over pilot response to cockpit warnings and lapses in situational awareness.

CFIT—an unintentional collision with terrain, water or obstacles while the aircraft remains under control—remains a leading safety challenge. Though relatively rare, such accidents are often fatal.

While airline CFIT rates have declined sharply over the past two decades—largely due to widespread adoption of terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS)—business aviation has not seen comparable gains. NBAA data shows that from 2017 to 2025, 38 CFIT accidents involving turbine aircraft resulted in 114 fatalities, with most occurring during the enroute and approach phases of flight.

NBAA Safety Committee members say the issue is not a lack of technology, but how pilots interact with it. “The primary limitation is crew response to warnings,” said CFIT project leader Richard Meikle, noting that most business aircraft are already equipped with advanced avionics, including TAWS, head-up displays and integrated autoflight systems.

The committee is now focusing on the human factors behind those responses. A new NBAA survey aims to better understand how pilots react to terrain alerts, with findings expected to shape future training guidance and potential refinements to warning systems.

NBAA is emphasizing scenario-based training, strengthened standard operating procedures and disciplined adherence to TAWS alerts. The association has also expanded its CFIT resource library with additional case studies and simulator-based training tools designed to replicate high-risk scenarios.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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