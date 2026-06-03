NBAA: Stabilized Approaches Remain Key Safety Focus In Q1 Review

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) latest accident and incident analysis is highlighting stabilized approaches as a continuing area of concern for business aviation operators.

The report reviewed 40 safety events involving turbine-powered business aircraft during the first quarter of 2026, including six fatal accidents. Drawing on FAA and NTSB data, the analysis found that many of the events reinforce the importance of adhering to stabilized approach criteria, even as investigations into several accidents remain ongoing.

“While investigations into many of these events are ongoing and probable causes have yet to be determined, the data already points to the need for strict adherence to stabilized approach criteria,” NBAA Director of Safety and Flight Operations Mark Larsen said in announcing the report.

The analysis recorded 25 accidents and 15 incidents between January and March. Of the accidents, seven involved business jets, including one fatal crash near Bangor, Maine. Ten involved business turboprops, including three fatal accidents, while turbine helicopters accounted for eight accidents, two of them fatal.

Beyond approach-related concerns, NBAA said runway excursions, landing-gear events and environmental factors such as terrain and adverse weather continued to appear as common themes across the quarter’s accident record.

The member-only analysis tool allows NBAA members to examine safety events by aircraft category, operation type and phase of flight, while also providing access to 10 years of historical data. NBAA said the resource is intended to help operators identify trends and incorporate real-world accident scenarios into safety reviews and recurrent training programs.

The first-quarter report follows similar analyses released for the final two quarters of 2025.