Poll: What's on Your Holiday Wishlist?

As the holiday season approaches, what would you tell friends or family is on your aviation wish list this year?

Editorial Staff · Monday, November 03, 2025

Question of The Week

Poll: What is on your holiday wishlist?

As the holiday season approaches, what would you tell friends or family is on your aviation wish list this year?

Flight training/a new rating or endorsement
Avionics, tech, or cockpit accessories
Pilot lifestyle gifts (books, art, models, clothing, etc)
Hangar gifts (tools, storage, etc.)