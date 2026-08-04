Aviation News Aviation Law eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

Congress Targets AAM Certification Timelines

The Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act would require the FAA to publish a certification plan and expected time ranges for advanced aircraft projects.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Congress Targets AAM Certification Timelines
[Credit: Joby Aviation]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Congress is advancing the "Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act" to make the FAA's certification process for advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft more predictable.
  • The legislation mandates the FAA to develop and publish a certification plan for AAM operations within 180 days and establish nonbinding expected time ranges for major certification milestones within 270 days.
  • The bill also requires the FAA to consult with aviation safety representatives and update guidance on delegating certification findings, while noting that the established timelines are not legally binding.
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Congress moved last month to advance legislation intended to make the FAA’s certification process more predictable for advanced air mobility aircraft. The Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act would require the agency to publish a certification plan and expected time ranges for major steps in the review process.

On July 22, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced S. 3885 by voice vote. Companion legislation, H.R. 7553, has been introduced in the House.

Public Plan and Timelines

The bill would give the FAA 180 days after enactment to develop and publish a certification plan for aircraft intended for AAM operations. The plan would address the agency’s issue-paper process, recurring certification questions, performance-based standards and the circumstances under which industry consensus standards could serve as an acceptable means of compliance.

Within 270 days, the FAA would also establish nonbinding expected time ranges for issue papers, special conditions, exemption requests, proposed means of compliance and other certification milestones.

“By ensuring that the FAA prioritizes the certification of novel aircraft like eVTOLs, we can quickly incorporate innovative technology into the National Airspace System,” Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said in a statement following the committee vote.

Safety and Delegation

The FAA administrator could exclude complex matters from the expected timelines. The time ranges would not create new legal rights or allow an applicant to seek judicial review because the agency missed an expected deadline.

“Ensuring the FAA certification process is safe, efficient, and more transparent for emerging AAM companies like Beta is critical to promoting aviation innovation,” Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said in a statement.

An amendment adopted by the committee would require the FAA to consult representatives of its aviation safety inspectors, technicians and engineers, along with the principal organization representing airline pilots. The bill would also require updated guidance identifying which certification findings may be delegated to authorized representatives and which decisions should remain with the FAA.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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