Bell Moves Forward In U.S. Army Trainer Competition

Bell Textron has moved forward in the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next program with its Bell 505 light helicopter, becoming the first vendor to advance in the competition, the company reported.

The program seeks to replace the aging UH‑72A Lakota fleet and modernize Army helicopter training with a single, standardized system. Bell’s proposal pairs the 505 with its existing training curriculum, simulators, and support infrastructure. The aircraft is already used in civilian flight schools and law enforcement for its low operating costs, agility, and modern avionics.

The next phase of the program will likely involve more detailed proposals and performance evaluations, with the Army assessing not only the aircraft but also simulator integration, maintenance support, and training curriculum. Bell is expected to compete against several other industry teams for the final award.

“With Bell’s extensive history in military flight training, the proven Bell 505, and the expertise of our teammates, we are confident that our turnkey solution will support the Army in developing the next generation of Aviation Warfighters,” said Jeffrey Schloesser, senior vice president of strategic pursuits at Bell.

No timeline has been released for the final selection.