Top-Selling Aviation Gear of September 2025

Whether you’re logging hours in the sky or enjoying a weekend among fellow enthusiasts, having the right gear is key for any aviation-minded individual. To help you update your kit, we took a look at the most popular and top-selling aviation-related items purchased by AVweb readers last month. From essential flight deck equipment to practical tools for the hangar and the campground, here are the trending items for September 2025.

For pilots flying in remote areas, a multi-function survival hammer is a dedicated escape tool. Constructed from alloy steel, aluminum, and stainless steel, it is the heaviest option at 15.4 ounces and has a 3-inch folding blade. It is equipped with two hammers, a safety belt cutter, multiple screwdrivers (slotted, Phillips), an allen wrench, wire cutter, steel file, nail puller, and needle-nose pliers. [More recommended pilot knives]

Fate Is the Hunter by Ernest K. Gann

Fate is the Hunter [Courtesy: Amazon]

Ernest K. Gann chronicles his life in the cockpit, from early commercial airline routes to dangerous World War II missions. Gann examines the interplay of skill, weather, and chance in an era before sophisticated avionics, revealing the relationship between pilots and their aircraft when luck often determined survival. [Browse our 10 must-read books on aviation history]

The Rugged Air RA200 offers a no-frills approach, favored by student pilots for its solid performance and accessible price. [Headsets on sale this week]

Noise Reduction: 24 dB of passive noise reduction

24 dB of passive noise reduction Construction: Stainless steel headband with gel ear seals

Stainless steel headband with gel ear seals Microphone: Flexible mic boom with electret noise-canceling mic

Flexible mic boom with electret noise-canceling mic Plug Type: Dual GA

Dual GA Bluetooth: No

No Battery: None

Loiley 2K HD FPV Drone [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Loiley 2K HD FPV Drone is geared towards beginners and teens. It boasts features that help novice flyers, including Altitude Hold and Headless Mode. [More drones on sale]

Flight Time: Dependent on use

Dependent on use Features: One-Key Take Off/Landing, Speed Adjustment

One-Key Take Off/Landing, Speed Adjustment Price: $49.99 (regularly $169.99)

Lunarlipes 3-in-1 Carbon Monoxide Detector [Courtesy: Amazon]

This multi-functional device combines detection of CO with temperature and humidity measurements, making it a comprehensive choice for pilots. [Full list of recommended detectors]

Specifications:

Power Source: Rechargeable lithium battery

Rechargeable lithium battery Standby Time: 120 hours

120 hours Dimensions: 1.18”D x 2.75”W x 2.99”H

1.18”D x 2.75”W x 2.99”H Alarm Type: Audible and visual with multi-stage light indication

Whether used for preparing a meal or keeping items off the ground and within easy reach, a good camp table has many uses. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]

Are you a fan of camping next to your airplane? Then you need the right gear. The Alps Mountaineering Camp Table is light, compact, and sturdy, making it perfect for preparing meals or holding miscellaneous items. Its ability to fold into a smaller package makes it highly portable without compromising function. [Other must-have camping gear]

Known for versatility, the Swiss Army knife can function as a pocket-sized tool kit. The Victorinox Swiss Champ, for example, is made of stainless steel with ABS scales, weighs 6.5 ounces, and has a 3.6-inch folding blade. Its features include a flathead, Phillips, and miniature flathead screwdriver, along with a saw, file, and magnifying glass.

FaceLake FL400 Pulse Oximeter [Courtesy: Amazon]

For those who prioritize portability, the FaceLake FL400 provides a quick, accurate reading despite its small size. It’s also quite affordable, retailing for less than $20.

Display: LED

LED Alarm: No

No FDA Approval: No

No Reading Time: 24 seconds

24 seconds Special Features: Constant reading, belt slip, and carrying loop

Constant reading, belt slip, and carrying loop Advantages: Gives average heart rate and saturation levels

Gives average heart rate and saturation levels Drawbacks: Less accurate for small fingers

READ MORE: Choosing a Pulse Oximeter for Pilots

The Deerc D20 is for those who want to learn flight basics while exploring aerial photography. It features a 720p HD camera that streams live video to a smartphone via Wi-Fi. This compact drone is foldable and provides a total flight time of up to 20 minutes with its two included batteries (10 minutes per battery). Preprogrammed modes include 3D flips and waypoint drawing, and it can be operated with voice or gesture commands.

Crafted for the professional pilot, the Telex Airman 8 XLR promises superior noise reduction and comfort, tailored for commercial and business turbine aircraft cockpits.

Noise Reduction: Up to 15 dB of active attenuation

Up to 15 dB of active attenuation Connector Type: 5-pin male XLR (Airbus and compatible systems)

5-pin male XLR (Airbus and compatible systems) Wearing Weight (without cord): 4.2 oz (119 g)

4.2 oz (119 g) Weight with Cord: 6.8 oz (193 g)

6.8 oz (193 g) Active Noise Reduction (ANR): Yes

Yes Power Source: Battery-free ANR, powered via the boom microphone connection or XLR pin 5

